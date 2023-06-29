Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Expands By 336.5%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 336.5% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FFA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 12,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

