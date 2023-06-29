Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Expands By 700.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DDIV opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

