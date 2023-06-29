Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Expands By 700.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
DDIV opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
