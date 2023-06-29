Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Declines By 82.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,668. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 9,754.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

