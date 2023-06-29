Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Grows By 237.9%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:UTF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,300. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
