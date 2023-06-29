Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Drops By 66.7%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLSM stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 118,388 shares during the period.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.