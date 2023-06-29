Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Drops By 75.5%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

