Short Interest in BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Decreases By 66.7%

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BG Medicine Price Performance

BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

