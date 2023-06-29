Short Interest in BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Decreases By 66.7%

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BG Medicine Price Performance
BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About BG Medicine
