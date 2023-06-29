Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Expands By 230.5%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 230.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,989 shares of company stock worth $52,206. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Assure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assure Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Assure from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Assure stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 107,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.16) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 231.42%. On average, analysts expect that Assure will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Assure

(Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.