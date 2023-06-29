Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.