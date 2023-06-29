SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGDH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. SGD has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About SGD

Featured Stories

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

