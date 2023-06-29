SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SGD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGDH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. SGD has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About SGD
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SGD
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.