Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million.

Selina Hospitality Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLNA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,571. Selina Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Selina Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Selina Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

