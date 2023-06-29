Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

