Scotiabank Lowers Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $17.90

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $20.40 to $17.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIGO. Barclays cut Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

