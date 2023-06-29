Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$123.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to C$123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.64.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$104.10. The company had a trading volume of 534,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$88.70 and a twelve month high of C$112.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

