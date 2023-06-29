Scotiabank Increases mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$4.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

mdf commerce stock remained flat at C$3.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of C$153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.40.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 70.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post 0.01356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

