Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is CENTRAL TRUST Co’s 4th Largest Position

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,421 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.64% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $91,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 782,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,676. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

