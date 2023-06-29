Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Trimmed by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.