Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,779 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

