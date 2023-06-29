Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LON SCP opened at GBX 527.10 ($6.70) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 551.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.42 and a beta of 1.28. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a one year low of GBX 454 ($5.77) and a one year high of GBX 626 ($7.96).
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Company Profile
