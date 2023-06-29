Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $11,672.52 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084423 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scholarship Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scholarship Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.