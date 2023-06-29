Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 3,230 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 4,090,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,006. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

