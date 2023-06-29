Sawyer & Company Inc Makes New $264,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,200. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

