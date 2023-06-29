Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.43. 1,142,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,643. The stock has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

