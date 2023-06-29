Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.59. 1,139,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,627. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.64. The company has a market cap of $305.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

