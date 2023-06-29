Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.