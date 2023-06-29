Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00009916 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $4.58 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

