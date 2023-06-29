Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 2,839 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. 3,837,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.