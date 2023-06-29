Santori & Peters Inc. Buys Shares of 16,925 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 873,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,128,346. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

