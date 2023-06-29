Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 3.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 207,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,233,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

SANA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,163.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,079. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 607.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 400,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

