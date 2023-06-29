SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $15,437.38 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,653.92 or 1.00002587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02310635 USD and is up 27.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,312.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.