Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 558.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

