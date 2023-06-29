Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:RCB)

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB – Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Sunday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

About Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.