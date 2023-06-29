RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $107.28 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,466.92 or 0.99846416 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $107.28 million and $39,272.13 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,521.3161423 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,317.66254877 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,974.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

