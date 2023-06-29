RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
