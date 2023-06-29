RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

