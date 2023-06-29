RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.