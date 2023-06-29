RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 213,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 43,478.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $30.42.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.