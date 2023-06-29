RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

