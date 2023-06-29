RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

