Royal Caribbean Cruises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 92,710 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 358% compared to the typical volume of 20,248 put options.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $103.90 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

