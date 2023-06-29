Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Insider Trevor Ajanthan (Ajan) Reginald Acquires 35,265 Shares

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Free Report) insider Trevor Ajanthan (Ajan) Reginald purchased 35,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.55 ($3,138.65).

ROQ opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.09) on Thursday. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.93.

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

