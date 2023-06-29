Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

