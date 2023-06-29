RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.1%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 11,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

