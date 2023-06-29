Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

AMGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day moving average is $242.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

