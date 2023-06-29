Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.67. 542,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.00.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

