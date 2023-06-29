Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.25. 142,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

