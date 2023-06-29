Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

