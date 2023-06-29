Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 835,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $124.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.