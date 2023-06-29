Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 92,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

